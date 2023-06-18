The Ashes 2023: England will likely be disruptors in opposition to Australia, says Heather Knight

England opener Tammy Beaumont scored 201 from 238 balls in last week’s warm-up match

England will try to be “disruptors” when they host Australia in the Women’s Ashes, says captain Heather Knight.

The series begins on Thursday with England bidding to beat the all-conquering Australians and win an Ashes series for the first time since 2014.

England scored 650 in 118.2 overs against Australia A in a warm-up while England A hit the tourists’ full side for 562 in 115.1 in another practice.

“A lot of things have to go right for us to beat them,” Knight said.

“Because they are so good we have to be disrupters, do things differently, and try and think outside the box. There is belief in us as a group we can do that. It is exciting.”

Australia are unbeaten in four Ashes series, are holders of the 50 and 20-over World Cups and won Commonwealth Games gold last year.

The multi-format series begins with a five-day Test at Edgbaston next week.

Knight said there are “similarities” between their planned…