The Ashes 2023: England win one other Headingley thriller to maintain collection alive

Third men’s Ashes Test, Headingley (day four): Australia 263 (Marsh 118; Wood 5-34) & 224 (Head 77; Broad 3-45, Woakes 3-68) England 237 (Stokes 80; Cummins 6-91) & 257-4 (Brook 75, Woakes 32*; Starc 5-78) England win by three wickets; Australia lead series 2-1 Scorecard

England kept their Ashes hopes alive by beating Australia by three wickets in another nerve-shredding Headingley finale.

Harry Brook hit a superb 75 but it was left to bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to drag the hosts over the line in pursuit of 251.

Brook’s mature knock took them to within 21 of victory, after talisman Ben Stokes fell for 13 following lunch with 90 still needed.

Brook put on 59 with Woakes before top-edging a cut off Mitchell Starc, who almost won the series for Australia with a vicious 5-78.

That wicket brought Wood to the crease amid gripping tension and he hit Pat Cummins for six and thrashed Starc for four to spark jubilation in the stands.

With four needed, Wood was dropped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex…