The Ashes 2023: England’s entertainers tackle ominous Australia – Felix White column

Felix White is a musician, author and co-host of the BBC’s Tailenders podcast.

In his first column for BBC Sport this summer, he discusses how an ominous if strangely mellow Australia and England’s entertainers make this such an eagerly anticipated men’s Ashes.

Has there been a more unusual, equal parts distressing and exciting, Ashes build-up in modern history?

Traditionally we lovingly lean in to the approach of cricket’s ultimate rivalry by revelling in the trivial point-scoring between our respective sides.

Almost eerily this year, there has been precious little of it around.

If you have dared poke your head into the silence the past months, rummaging around and hoping to be reassured by the usual, you may have noticed the hype to be more of the existential sort.

The Ashes-isms have made way for alarming pieces and extended speeches from the heart – is Test cricket actually dying and what can we do to save it?

It is just as well then that through the fog, a series of sizeable…