The Ashes 2023: England’s Joe Root ‘prepared’ to bowl extra in opposition to Australia

Joe Root says he is “ready” to bowl more if required in England’s second Ashes Test against Australia.

Root bowled 15 overs in the second innings at Edgbaston, one more than Moeen, picking up 1-43.

“It’s great when you get a chance to contribute, you want to be involved and step up in the big moments,” said Root.

“I’m always ready for a chance to take Test wickets.”

Root, one of only two men to have scored more than 11,000 Test runs for England, has also taken 55 wickets with his off-breaks.

On a nerve-shredding final day in Birmingham, he held a stunning return catch off Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but also missed two sharp caught-and-bowled chances.

Moeen, 36, has come out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes following an injury to first-choice spinner Jack Leach.

He took three wickets in the first Test, but also spent time off the field managing the finger injury.

Coach Brendon McCullum has said Moeen will play in the second Test if fit. If not, England could consider Will…