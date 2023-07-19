The Ashes 2023: England’s Moeen Ali finds fan who cured finger harm

The fan who helped Moeen Ali cure the cut on his spinning finger has come forward after the England all-rounder revealed he lost her details.
Susan Thompson-Craig, from Norfolk, gave Moeen a gel made of honey that healed the wound.
Moeen said on Monday he misplaced the letter she sent him, then Thompson-Craig’s partner contacted the BBC.
“I saw what was going on and believed if Moeen put this on his finger he would be alright,” said Thompson-Craig.
Moeen came out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes after England’s regular first-choice spinner Jack Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back.
In the first Test at Edgbaston, the nasty gash on his spinning finger restricted Moeen’s bowling on a final day when England were beaten by two wickets.
He was left out of the second-Test defeat at Lord’s but returned to play a key role in the third-Test win at Headingley.
“I got home after the Edgbaston Test…