The Ashes 2023: England’s Moeen Ali finds fan who cured finger harm

Moeen Ali will bat at number three for England in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford

The fan who helped Moeen Ali cure the cut on his spinning finger has come forward after the England all-rounder revealed he lost her details.

Susan Thompson-Craig, from Norfolk, gave Moeen a gel made of honey that healed the wound.

Moeen said on Monday he misplaced the letter she sent him, then Thompson-Craig’s partner contacted the BBC.

“I saw what was going on and believed if Moeen put this on his finger he would be alright,” said Thompson-Craig.

Moeen came out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes after England’s regular first-choice spinner Jack Leach suffered a stress fracture in his back.

In the first Test at Edgbaston, the nasty gash on his spinning finger restricted Moeen’s bowling on a final day when England were beaten by two wickets.

He was left out of the second-Test defeat at Lord’s but returned to play a key role in the third-Test win at Headingley.

“I got home after the Edgbaston Test…