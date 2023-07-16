The Ashes 2023: England’s Ollie Pope says he nearly fell asleep on painkillers at Lord’s

Ollie Pope averaged 22.50 in the first two Ashes Tests

England vice-captain Ollie Pope says he almost fell asleep waiting to bat in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s because the painkillers he took for his shoulder injury were so strong.

Pope, 25, dislocated his right shoulder in the field, but defied the injury to make 42 and three with the bat.

He was named in the squad for the third Test at Headingley, but was then ruled out for the rest of the summer.

“It was sore, I was on heavy painkillers,” Pope told The Telegraph external-link .

“I was falling asleep waiting to bat because the painkillers were so strong. That was kind of annoying.

“Once I got into the innings it was OK. There were shots which…