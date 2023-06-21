The Ashes 2023: Felix White displays on dramatic Edgbaston Check

Felix White is a musician, author and co-host of the BBC’s Tailenders podcast.

In his second column for BBC Sport this summer, he reflects on the first Test at Edgbaston which will surely go down in history as an all-time classic.

It really can be that good.

For all the fretting that Test cricket demands of us on its behalf these days, it is timely to remember it can be as eye-wateringly, stomach-clenchingly, heartbreakingly good as all that.

The first Ashes Test at Edgbaston this week was, undeniably, an absolute stone-cold classic of its kind; five days of cricket bold enough to dust off any wistfulness for the past and perhaps offer some romantic vision of the longest format’s future.

Almost from the outset, it re-imagined itself as not really a game of cricket at all, but a tussle for the shape of things to come.

Of course, there are half-truths aplenty in the sweeping assumptions of Ben Stokes’ England as architects of chaos and Pat Cummins’ Australia as Test-cricket-as-it-should-be…