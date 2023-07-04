The Ashes 2023: Felix White on how the sequence feels completely different earlier than third Check

Felix White is a musician, author and co-host of the BBC’s Tailenders podcast.

In his third column for BBC Sport this summer, he discusses how a captivating, controversial second Test has changed the feel of this Ashes before Thursday’s third Test at Headingley.

So here we are.

Only two Tests into an Ashes series and we are all already torn to shreds, in a state of sudden collective malfunction.

It’s hard to believe it was only two weeks ago in this very column I threw (completely non-ironically) to a series where altruism on behalf of our beloved Test cricket would take precedence over deep-seated rivalry this summer.

That prophecy has had all the lumpen staying power of a maniacal film noir villain; turning up in Birmingham with a glazed, fixed smile, promising they come in peace, only to be ready to watch the world burn by London.

If Edgbaston rumbled along with a freedom and frisson, there was something different going around Lord’s.

The stiffened hubbub at the home of cricket proved…