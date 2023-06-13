The Ashes 2023: Get the largest information and motion delivered to your telephone

It’s going to be a blockbuster summer of cricket and with the BBC Sport app, you’ll never have to miss a single moment.

You can now set notifications for cricket news, wickets and results – ensuring you never miss any of the biggest moments during this summer’s men’s and women’s Ashes.

These notifications complement Top Stories, which already send out breaking sport news and reaction to subscribers.

The notifications are easy to add – head to the My Notifications section of the menu and then choose the topics you are interested in.

As an example, you might be a fan of the England and Lancashire cricket teams.

In the app, you could set score notifications for England cricket and Lancashire, while also setting news notifications for cricket.

Whether it’s a Jimmy Anderson wicket, the start of a key County Championship match or the latest England squad announcement, the news that matters to you would arrive on your homescreen.

Just don’t interrupt any wedding speeches by enthusiastically…