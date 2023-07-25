The Ashes 2023: Harry Brook open to signing multi-year England contract

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Harry Brook


Harry Brook has made 10 scores in excess of 50 in his 11 Tests for England
Venue: The Kia Oval Date: Thursday, 27 July Time: 11:00 BST
Batter Harry Brook says he is open to signing a multi-year central contract with England.

Central contracts are currently awarded on a one-year basis, but multi-year deals could be introduced to ward off interest from franchises.

A three-format player like Brook, 24, would be a prime candidate to be offered a longer deal by England.

“Franchise cricket is a bonus but I’m completely focused on playing cricket for England,” said Brook.

The prospect of multi-year central contracts arose from the High Performance Review into English cricket, led by former England captain Andrew Strauss and published last year.

The idea of tying…



