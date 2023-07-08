The Ashes 2023: Headingley to stage one other England-Australia nail-biter

As the gloom turned to late evening sunshine, a pocket of England’s most vocal fans got to their feet.

“Don’t take me home. Please don’t take me home,” they sang.

That song has become an anthem of English sport but some of those supporters would probably stay true to their word – camp out on the famous Western Terrace if they could.

Headingley has another epic in store.

There is something about the Ashes and Sundays.

The finales at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge in 2005, Ben Stokes’ epic here in Leeds in 2019 and Lord’s dramatic conclusion last week – was that really just last week? – all happened on the supposed day of rest.

You just know there will be nothing restful about Sunday.

It will be yet another day of squirming in your seat.

That sinking split second as ball passes bat – was that an edge? The cruel wait for a review – please that’s going over, surely it’s going over?

Cricket knows how to put us all through the wringer.

And this series, despite Australia now sitting 10 wickets from…