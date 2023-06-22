The Ashes 2023: How do England beat world-dominating Australia?

Heather Knight is hoping to lead England to her first Ashes win as captain at the fourth attempt

It’s the million-dollar question of women’s cricket: How do you beat Australia?

Their record is one of the greatest in sport. Since 2018, they have won the 50-over World Cup, three consecutive T20 World Cups and the Commonwealth Games at the first attempt.

And on top of that, it has been a decade since England have beaten them in the Ashes.

But England, despite disappointment February’s T20 World Cup, appear rejuvenated under new coach Jon Lewis, and are preparing to take the attack to cricket’s dominant force.

It is still going to be a tough task – Australia have lost just eight out of 110 games across all formats since…