The Ashes 2023: Issy Wong recalled by England for Ashes T20s however Tammy Beaumont disregarded

Beaumont scored the first double hundred for England in women’s cricket at Trent Bridge

Bowler Issy Wong has been recalled to England’s squad for the T20 leg of the women’s Ashes but there is no place for batter Tammy Beaumont.

Wong, 21, was left out of England’s T20 World Cup squad earlier this year and was not picked for the Test XI.

The first T20 is on Saturday with Australia leading the series 4-0.

England must win five of the remaining six games – three one-day internationals follow the three T20s – to regain the Ashes from Australia.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain, Western Storm), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South…