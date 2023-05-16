The Ashes 2023: James Anderson anticipating to be totally slot in ‘a few weeks’

James Anderson has taken 16 wickets in four matches for Lancashire in the County Championship so far

England seamer James Anderson says he expects to be fully fit “in a couple of weeks” after sustaining a mild groin strain.

Anderson, 40, left the field on day one of Lancashire’s match against Somerset on 11 May and took no further part in the four-day game.

But he has been named in England’s squad for the Test against Ireland starting on 1 June.

“I’m not worried about it,” Anderson told the BBC’s Tailenders podcast.

Anderson said he felt a “twinge” in his groin in his 14th over against Somerset, but was able to rest as the remainder of the day was abandoned by rain.

A scan that evening showed a mild strain, but Anderson is optimistic about his recovery.

“It’s obviously not great getting injured but it’s probably the best outcome for what it is, because it’s a low-grade thing and I think in a couple of weeks I’ll be back to full fitness,” he said.

“It’s frustrating because you always…