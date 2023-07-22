The Ashes 2023: Joe Root removes Marnus Labuschagne on moist fourth day of fourth Check

Fourth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day four of five): Australia 317 (Labuschagne 51, Marsh 51; Woakes 5-62) & 214-5 (Labuschagne 111; Wood 3-27) England 592 (Crawley 189, Bairstow 99*; Hazlewood 5-126) Australia are 61 runs behind Scorecard

England dodged the rain to take the vital wicket of Marnus Labuschagne but their Ashes hopes remain in the balance going into the final day of the fourth Test against Australia.

On a fourth day that could have been entirely lost to rain, a period of dry weather allowed 30 overs of play from 14:45 BST at Old Trafford.

England were frustrated for a long period by Labuschagne, who made only his second overseas Test hundred and shared a stubborn partnership of 103 with Mitchell Marsh.

As the light faded, England were ordered to bowl spin and Joe Root’s off-breaks provided an unlikely source of inspiration.

He had Labuschagne caught behind by juggling wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for 111 and almost had Marsh held at short leg.

Rain arrived at…