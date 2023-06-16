The Ashes 2023: Joe Root’s century steers England to shock first-day declaration

First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day one of five) England 393-8 dec (Root 118*, Bairstow 78, Crawley 61; Lyon 4-149) Australia 14-0 (Warner 8*, Khawaja 4*) Australia are 379 runs behind Scorecard

England stunned Edgbaston by declaring against Australia on the first day of an Ashes series that more than lived up to the hype.

Joe Root’s masterful unbeaten 118 pulled England from 176-5 to 393-8 when captain Ben Stokes executed the earliest first-innings declaration in Ashes history.

Root added 121 with Jonny Bairstow, who crunched 78 in as many balls, and coaxed valuable lower-order contributions from Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson.

All this after Zak Crawley, who batted beautifully for 61, got the series off to an explosive start by hammering Pat Cummins’ first ball of the day through the covers for four.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 4-149 for an Australia side that looked to counter England’s swashbuckling style by posting fielders to the boundary for the entire day.

If…