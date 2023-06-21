The Ashes 2023: Ladies’s Take a look at match set for enthralling Trent Bridge opener

‘I feel like we’re programmed the same’ – Williamson on relationship with Knight

The last time England’s women had the opportunity to win an Ashes Test match, they needed 12 runs to win from the last two overs.

Australia needed one wicket.

The history of Test cricket tells you to block out for the draw – quite simply, do not get out, and number 11 Kate Cross executed her role perfectly in Canberra.

But now, with England seeking to regain the Ashes for the first time in a decade, there is plenty to suggest that if faced with a similar situation this time around, Heather Knight’s side will go for victory.

The multi-format series starts with the Test match, rather than mid-series as…