The Ashes 2023: Mark Wooden takes 5-34 however third Take a look at poised after Mitchell Marsh ton

Third Ashes Test, Headingley (day one): Australia 263: Marsh 118; Wood 5-34 England 68-3: Crawley 33; Cummins 2-28 England trail by 195 runs Scorecard

An electric Mark Wood took five wickets for England but the crucial third Ashes Test is in the balance after an enthralling first day at Headingley.

Wood helped England dismiss Australia for 263, despite a sensational century from Mitchell Marsh, but the hosts were reduced to 68-3 at the close, trailing by 195.

England took advantage of winning the toss on a quick pitch to reduce Australia to 85-4 before Marsh came in and and bludgeoned 118 from as many balls.

He dominated a stand of 155 with Travis Head, clubbing 17 fours and four sixes.

England were hurt by dropping four chances, including Marsh on 12 and Head on nine, but roared back into the game after Marsh fell in the final over before tea.

From 240-4, Australia lost their final six wickets for 23 runs with Wood, like Marsh playing his first match of the series, taking 5-34 in a thrilling…