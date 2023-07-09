The Ashes 2023: Mark Wooden’s hitting, Ben Stokes’ confidence & Chris Woakes’ heroics

England kept their hopes of winning the Ashes alive with a dramatic three-wicket victory in the third Test at Headingley.

An impressive knock of 75 by Harry Brook on his home ground, aided by quick runs from Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, saw England chase 251 to make it 2-1 to Australia with two Tests to play.

England must win the two remaining matches to regain the Ashes. The fourth Test at Old Trafford starts on Wednesday, 19 July.

Stat of the day – Wood’s wonderful whacks

Mark Wood was named player of the match

As former England fast bowler Angus Fraser once said on BBC cricket podcast Tailenders, “Give it a whack.” At Headingley, with bat in hand, England bowler Wood did exactly that.

After scoring 24 runs off just eight balls in the first innings, he followed that up with another quick-fire 16 off eight balls in the second innings to help England get over the line.

Overall, he hit two fours and four sixes from the 16 balls he faced in the Test.

As per CricViz’s data, Wood’s total of 40…