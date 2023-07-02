The Ashes 2023: MCC apologises after Australia ‘abused’ by members in Lengthy Room at Lord’s

The Marylebone Cricket Club has apologised for altercations between its members and Australia’s team at Lord’s.

Television footage appeared to show confrontations between Usman Khawaja and David Warner and spectators in the Long Room as Australia walked off for lunch on day five of the second Test.

The incident came after Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Australia have asked the MCC to investigate.

Based at Lord’s, which it owns, the MCC acts as custodian and arbiter of the laws and spirit of cricket.

“We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian team,” said a MCC statement.

Tempers flared after Carey threw down the stumps to dismiss Bairstow, who left his crease after seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over.

Australia’s players were booed and players from both sides exchanged words as they walked off the field at lunch before Khawaja and Warner appeared to be confronted by members inside the pavilion.

A spokesperson…