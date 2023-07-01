The Ashes 2023: Meet Danielle Gibson – England’s new all-rounder and ‘game-changer’

Danielle Gibson played for England in the red-ball warm-up against Australia A, before joining the A squad to play in the T20 series against their Australia counterparts

Danielle Gibson will become the 58th player to represent England in a women’s T20 after she was named in the XI for the series opener against Australia in the multi-format Ashes series.

The 22-year-old goes into the series having scored 62 not out, an unbeaten 20 and 44 against Australia A, as well as two half-centuries and a four wicket-haul in the 2023 Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The hard-hitting all-rounder was also a travelling reserve for the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

BBC Sport spoke to those closest to her to find out more about England’s latest debutant.

‘She was an absolute natural at everything’

Danielle Gibson was involved and wanting to play cricket from a young age

Gibson was named in England’s Test squad, but ended up missing out of selection. She was then included in a 16-player squad for the T20s as…