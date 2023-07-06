The Ashes 2023: Members who clashed with Australia gamers ‘introduced disgrace’ on MCC, says membership chair

Marylebone Cricket Club members involved in altercations with Australia players in the Long Room at Lord’s “brought shame” on the club, says the organisation’s chair.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown said the MCC will take a “tougher stance” on members’ behaviour following the incident on day five of the second Ashes Test.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner were involved in clashes with spectators as Australia walked off for lunch.

Three members have been suspended.

“The members shown on camera have brought shame on MCC,” Carnegie-Brown said in a letter to members. “Their actions hinder our efforts to promote the positive things our club does to promote and celebrate the game of cricket.”

Carnegie-Brown added there would be “further disciplinary sanctions” for any other members guilty of being involved in “direct confrontation” with the Australia players and encouraged anyone with evidence of wrongdoing to come forward.

In response to the incident the MCC will increase the size of the roped-off cordon…