The Ashes 2023: Mitchell Marsh displays on eventful day after hitting century on recall

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh joked he was the “first man to score a Test hundred on a UK holiday” after ending a four-year Test absence with a blistering century against England.

Marsh hit 118 off as many balls on day one of the third Test at Headingley after being recalled because of an injury to Cameron Green.

His last Test appearance came at The Oval against England in September 2019.

“It was pretty amazing. I’m a little lost for words,” he told BBC Sport.

“It was a crazy day. It was nice to be back wearing my baggy green and it was a long time coming.”

Marsh was always part of Australia’s squad for this tour but was not expected to play instead of first-choice all-rounder Green, who has a hamstring strain.

The 31-year-old said he feared he would never play another Test after briefly losing his Cricket Australia contract in 2019 and the emergence of Green the following year.

“It has taken a lot of hard work,” said Marsh.

“I chose to have ankle surgery and missed the last…