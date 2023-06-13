The Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali says Ben Stokes is the one captain he would have returned for

Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali last played together for England in the T20 World Cup final in November

Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

Moeen Ali says he would not have come out of Test retirement to play in the Ashes for any other England captain than Ben Stokes.

Moeen answered England’s call after Jack Leach was ruled out of the series against Australia with a back injury.

Stokes’ pioneering style of captaincy has led England to 11 wins from their past 13 Tests.

“To be part of it is amazing. It’s such a big series and the guys have been playing exciting cricket,” said Moeen.

A stress fracture in Leach’s back was revealed after England’s comprehensive win against Ireland at Lord’s earlier this month.

Off-spinner Moeen, who retired from Test cricket in…