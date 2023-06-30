The Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon a doubt for remainder of collection with ‘important calf pressure’

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a “significant calf strain” on day two of the second Ashes Test and is a doubt for the rest of the series.

Lyon pulled up when running to field a ball and had to be helped by the physio as he walked back to the dressing room.

The 35-year-old has not returned to the field since and arrived at the ground on crutches before day three.

Cricket Australia said he will “require a period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded”.

“A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game,” they added.

Lyon could bat, if required, later in the game.

Earlier in England’s innings, Lyon took his 496th Test wicket by dismissing opener Zak Crawley.

The off-spinner took eight wickets in Australia’s victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

“We’re going to miss him for this game and could miss him for quite a while,” said Australia batter Steve Smith after day two.

“It didn’t look good. It would be…