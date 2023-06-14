The Ashes 2023: Steve Smith focusing on ‘bucket record’ Australia win in England

Only four men have made more runs than Steve Smith in the history of Ashes cricket

Australia batter Steve Smith says he is targeting a first Ashes series win in England to tick an achievement off his “bucket list”.

Smith is one of the most prolific Ashes run scorers of all-time but has not won on three previous visits to the UK.

In the series beginning at Edgbaston on Friday, Australia will be looking for their first win here in 22 years.

“Ashes series are what you are judged on, the big series that you want to do well in,” said Smith.

In winning the World Test Championship by defeating India in the final at The Oval on Sunday, Smith became one of only five players – alongside Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins…