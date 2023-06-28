The Ashes 2023: Steve Smith offers Australia edge over England at Lord’s

Second LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Lord’s (day one of five) Australia 339-5 (Smith 85*, Head 77, Warner 66) England: Yet to bat Scorecard

A lacklustre display from England and an ominous unbeaten 85 from Steve Smith gave Australia much the better of the first day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

After England won what appeared to be a crucial toss in dank conditions, their bowling lacked penetration and fielding again included costly errors.

And Smith, looking determined after missing out in both innings of Australia’s victory in the first Test, capitalised to move Australia to 339-5.

David Warner made 66 before Smith added 102 with Marnus Labuschagne and 118 with Travis Head, who swatted 77 from 73 balls.

Josh Tongue, on his Ashes debut, was the pick of the England attack, bowling each of Warner and Usman Khawaja with lethal movement down the Lord’s slope.

Joe Root at least removed Head and Cameron Green in the same over late in the day, but Smith’s continued presence is a huge danger to…