The Ashes 2023: Steve Smith on one centesimal cap, batting, New York and being booed

Steve Smith will become the 15th Australian man to reach 100 Tests

When the Lord’s crowd turned on Australia on Sunday, it was nothing new to Steve Smith.

“I’m used to it when I go around this country,” he tells BBC Sport. “I said to the boys at one stage ‘welcome to my life’.”

Smith plays his 100th Test at Headingley this week, but was probably not expecting any sort of hospitality in Leeds, even before the Jonny Bairstow stumping controversy.

For obvious, sandpaper-related reasons, Smith will always be persona non grata in England.

There is, though, a parallel universe where Smith wears three lions on his chest rather than a baggy green cap on his head.

The story of an 18-year-old Smith playing club cricket for Sevenoaks Vine in 2007 is well told. Second XI appearances for Kent and Surrey could have led to a career in county cricket – and possibly playing for England – through his English mother.

“Mum has still got an English accent,” says Smith. “The roots are there, but my allegiance…