The Ashes 2023: Stokes v Inexperienced, Boland v Bazball – key Ashes battles

Could Ben Stokes or Cameron Green decide the outcome of the men’s Ashes?

Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

“Will England’s style of play work against Australia?” is a question being asked so often, Ben Stokes is fed up of answering it.

Naturally, it is a huge factor in determining the eventual destination of the Ashes urn, but it is not the only way the winners of cricket’s most storied contest will be decided.

With the help of Cricviz, BBC Sport has taken a closer look at all the key battlegrounds.

Can England ‘Bazball’ the Australian attack?

The most obvious place to start.

England’s upturn in fortunes under captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum has been built on some breathtaking batting that has laid waste to attacks in Manchester, Multan and Mount…