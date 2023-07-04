The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad believes Pat Cummins will remorse Jonny Bairstow name

England bowler Stuart Broad says he “would be amazed” if Australia captain Pat Cummins does not regret standing by his side’s appeal for Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal at Lord’s.

England were angered by the incident but Cummins said it was “fair play”.

“It was not the act that annoyed me, it was the fact they upheld the appeal,” Broad told the Daily Mail. external-link

Australia went on to win by 43 runs and lead the five-Test series 2-0.

“Ultimately, Pat Cummins is a really great guy and I would be amazed, once the emotion settles, if he does not sit back and think, ‘I got that one wrong’, even though his bottom line at the time was winning a Test match,” said Broad.

Broad replaced wicketkeeper Bairstow to join Stokes at the crease and was involved in fiery exchanges with the Australia players.

He told Carey “that’s all you will be remembered for”, and was later heard saying it was the “worst thing I’ve seen on a cricket field”.

“The red mist came over me, too, when I arrived at…