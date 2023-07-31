The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad bowls England to win over Australia

Fifth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, The Kia Oval (day five of five) England 283 (Brook 85, Duckett 41, Starc 4-82) & 395 (Root 91, Bairstow 78, Starc 4-94) Australia 295 (Smith 71, Woakes 3-61) & 334 (Khawaja 72, Warner 60; Woakes 4-50) England won by 49 runs, series drawn 2-2 Scorecard

Stuart Broad ended his glittering career by bowling England to another dramatic victory in the fifth Test against Australia to leave a memorable Ashes series level at 2-2.

Broad, in his final Test, took the last two wickets as England bowled out the tourists for 334 to win by 49 runs in front of a raucous crowd at The Oval.

Chris Woakes was immense in taking 4-50 while off-spinner Moeen Ali, battling a groin injury in his final Test, picked up a crucial 3-76.

Resuming on 135-0 in pursuit of 384, Australia lost David Warner and Usman Khawaja to Woakes’ morning burst, while Mark Wood accounted for Marnus Labuschagne.

The visitors were put back on course for one of their greatest run-chases by Steve Smith, who made…