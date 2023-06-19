The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad influences one other contest in opposition to Australia late on day 4

Stuart Broad ended the day bent double in the middle of the Edgbaston field.

The Hollies Stand, Edgbaston’s 6,000-strong stag do, rose because England’s ‘Mr Ashes’ had done it again.

The battle with Australia is in Broad’s blood.

He was crawling in nappies when his dad, Chris, put England’s oldest enemy to the sword in their own back yard in 1986-87.

In 2009, Broad junior made the first mark of his own on the contest, securing the urn with the first of his trademark spells at The Oval.

From Brisbane to Nottingham – enemy number one to 8-15 – Broad has continued to influence an era of Ashes cricket.

Fourteen years on, the long blond locks have gone, a bandana has been gained, but the sense of theatre – the ability to pump the knees and grab an occasion – has not changed nor been diminished.

In south London, two of Australia’s greatest, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, were among his 5-37.

In Birmingham, it was Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, the batters ranked first and second in the…