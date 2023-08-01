The Ashes 2023: ‘Stuart Broad offers us the feels one final time’

We love sport because of how it makes us feel.

Without the feelings, sport is just something that is happening. Someone trying to run fast, some players kicking a ball into a net, someone hitting a ball with a bat.

We can make a connection with stars we have never met, or are never likely to meet, because of how they make us feel. Andy Murray crying on Centre Court, Chloe Kelly twirling her shirt around her head, Jessica Ennis-Hill’s sprint down the home straight on Super Saturday.

Which brings us to Stuart Broad.

There might have been better cricketers to play for England. Some have won more World Cups or Ashes series. One man has more wickets.

Few gave us the feels like Broad.

On Saturday evening Broad had just announced that the fifth Ashes Test would be his last match as a professional cricketer. Speaking to the press, he said: “I’ve given my heart and soul. I can’t think there’ll be too many cricket fans out there who would think I’ve slacked off for a moment.”

For Broad, there were…