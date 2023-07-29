The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad retires as the last word competitor

Broad wanted to retire ‘at the top’

Always a man for the big moment, Stuart Broad has seized another.

In announcing his decision to retire from all cricket, the consummate performer created a little more theatre.

With the evening sun shining at The Oval, Broad was still in his England shirt and had only just removed his pads. Unbeaten with the bat and with a bowling day still to come, Broad said after the fifth Ashes Test there will be no more.

There will be one last crack at the Australians, one more chance to knock over David Warner, one final match to win. He might even club some runs. There will not be a dry eye in the house.

How fitting that one of the finest Ashes competitors of them all, the boy who grew up watching replays of his father Chris downing the Aussies, will go out toe to toe against the oldest enemy, with the lights on brightest and the stakes at their highest.

“Something inside of me wanted to finish playing at the top level,” said Broad. “England against Australia…