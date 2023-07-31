The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad says he’ll retire with “pure pleasure and happiness” after fairytale end

Stuart Broad says he will leave cricket with “pure joy and happiness” after taking the final two wickets as England drew the Ashes with a 49-run victory.

In a thrilling finale, Broad removed the final two Australia batters as England levelled the series at 2-2.

It was a fitting end for an Ashes legend, who announced on Saturday he will retire after the Test.

“It is special,” said 37-year-old Broad, who ends with 604 Test wickets after a 15-year Test career.

“It is a difficult decision to walk away from the game I love but I wanted my last ball to be in an environment that is so special and playing sport I still love – for my lasting memory to be pure joy and happiness.

“That is how I feel now.”

The finish means Broad ends his career having hit his final ball faced for six and taken a wicket with his last delivery.

Australia were 264-3 chasing 384 before a stunning surge from England with Chris Woakes taking 4-50 and off-spinner Moeen Ali a crucial 3-76.

Moeen came out of retirement to…