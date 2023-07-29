The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad to retire after conclusion of sequence

Broad wanted to retire ‘at the top’

England bowler Stuart Broad says he will retire after the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

The 37-year-old has taken 602 wickets in 167 Tests, making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind team-mate James Anderson.

Broad said he made the decision on Friday evening.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England badge as much as I have,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’ve been thinking about it for the last few weeks but England v Australia has always been the pinnacle for me.

“I’ve loved the battles I’ve had with Australia. I’ve got a love affair with Ashes cricket and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket.”

England reached 389-9 on day three of the series finale, leading by 377, with Broad batting late in the evening.

If they complete victory over the final two days they will draw the series 2-2, denying Australia a first Ashes win in England since 2001.

Broad…