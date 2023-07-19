The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad turns into second tempo bowler to take 600 Check wickets

England’s Stuart Broad has become just the second pace bowler to take 600 wickets in Test cricket.

Broad, 36, reached the mark by removing Australia’s Travis Head on day one of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

England team-mate James Anderson is the only other quick bowler to achieve the feat.

Broad is fifth on the all-time list and Anderson third, with spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble completing the top five.

Nottinghamshire bowler Broad made his debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo 2007, going on to make 166 Test appearances to date and be part of four Ashes-winning sides.

He began the Old Trafford Test on 598 wickets but moved to 599 when he trapped Usman Khawaja lbw, before bringing up 600 when Head was caught by Joe Root on the boundary.