The Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad wickets sway first Take a look at England’s manner

First LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Edgbaston (day four of five) England 393-8 dec (Root 118*; Lyon 4-149) & 273 (Root 46, Brook 46; Cummins 4-63, Lyon 4-80) Australia 386 (Khawaja 141, Broad 3-68, Robinson 3-55) & 107-3 (Warner 36, Khawaja 34*; Broad 2-28) Australia need 174 runs, England need seven wickets Scorecard

Stuart Broad’s two wickets late on day four swung the pendulum of a first Ashes Test that is set for a classic finish at Edgbaston.

England’s Broad, so often the man for the big occasion against Australia, removed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to leave Australia 107-3 in pursuit of 281.

At the end of another fascinating, fluctuating day, England require seven more wickets and Australia 174 runs for a 1-0 lead.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja quietened the crowd with an opening stand of 61 on a benign pitch, only for Ollie Robinson to remove Warner before Broad sparked pandemonium.

Khawaja, who made a sublime century in the first innings, remains on 34, while nightwatchman Scott…