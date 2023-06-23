The Ashes 2023: Tammy Beaumont century leaves one-off Check within the steadiness

Australia 473 (124.2 overs): Sutherland 137*; Ecclestone 5-129 England 218-2 (53 overs): Beaumont 100*; Sutherland 1-28 England trail Australia by 255 runs Scorecard

Tammy Beaumont’s maiden Test century led England’s emphatic fightback with the bat on day two of the one-off Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge.

Beaumont was 100 not out as England finished the day on 218-2 in response to Australia’s 473.

The opener joins Heather Knight, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan as the England players to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

The visitors, who resumed on 328-7 overnight, were propelled by number eight Annabel Sutherland’s brilliant 137 as Sophie Ecclestone took a Test career-best 5-129 for England.

England were frustrated by a ninth-wicket partnership of 95 between Sutherland and Kim Garth, who made 22, as Knight’s seamers struggled to create chances on a flat pitch.

Australia’s 473 is the highest first-innings total in women’s Test match history but England started…