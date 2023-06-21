The Ashes 2023: The delight of sporting cricket whites meets interval nervousness

England’s women cricketers have indicated that they want to carry on wearing whites because of the kit’s traditional association with Test matches

When Tammy Beaumont got her first period, she thought she would have to give up cricket – because of the players’ white clothing.

The game has changed rapidly during England batter Beaumont’s career, but women’s Test cricket brings its own complications.

One issue is its relative rarity. Even though England and Australia play more Tests than anyone else, they usually only do so once a year – twice if they are lucky.

So when they do play, there is a sense of occasion, a key factor for Beaumont, who represents players in the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) women’s…