The Ashes 2023: The surprising and quirky stats from an excellent collection

If we knew on 16 June, as Pat Cummins prepared to bowl the first ball of the summer’s Ashes feast to Zac Crawley, what we know now, we could have solved all the problems in the world with one simple £1 accumulator bet, a humble punt that could have paved the way for a new era of global peace, prosperity, harmony and well-scheduled, equitably financed Test cricket around the world.

It might even have gone down in history as a £1 investment in the future of humanity, the first and only instance of ‘gambling responsibly’.

The betting slip in question would merely need to have predicted that the following things would happen in order to earn, if you will allow me to pick a number out of thin air, an estimated £18.1 quadrillion (assuming that the bookmaker in question was prepared and able to pay):

Chris Woakes to shine

Woakes to win the Compton-Miller medal for player of the series

The Brummie Bradman/Barnes/Botham had not played a Test since the pre-Bazballic era and had taken only 27…