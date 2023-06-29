The Ashes 2023: Was England’s assault at Lord’s ‘absolute stupidity’ or the best way to go?

A brave new world or a crime against cricket’s conventions?
On Thursday, with a stunned Lord’s crowd watching on, England threatened to waste a good day two’s work against Australia in a blaze of rash shots.
Having eased to 188-1, the hosts stayed true to their Bazballing instincts and attacked an obvious short-pitched bowling plan from Australia.
England attempted to score but three wickets fell in quick succession – Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and then Joe Root all offering catches playing pull shots.
The pundits were strong in their criticism while Duckett stood firm in a spiky exchange afterwards as Lord’s witnessed another remarkable day of Ashes cricket.
How the chaos unfolded
England scored quickly in the afternoon session but did so in relatively calm fashion – reaching 145-1 after 30 overs at tea.
Afterwards, Australia turned to burly all-rounder Cameron Green for a tactic of short bowling, a move which only ramped up when spinner Nathan Lyon…