The Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley repays England religion with gorgeous century

Before the Ashes began, Ben Stokes was asked to describe each of his England team-mates in one word. He labelled Zak Crawley “argumentative”.

For so long the only argument, among fans at least, was whether Crawley was worth his place at the top of the order.

But on a thunderous Thursday at Old Trafford, with the fourth Test and the urn on the line, the opener repaid England’s unwavering faith with a swashbuckling 189 that may have provided the decisive swing in the momentum of this series.

It was last summer, after England’s defeat in the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s, when Crawley’s average dipped to its lowest point of 26.06 that coach Brendon McCullum produced his unequivocal backing.

“I look at a guy like Zak and his skillset is not to be a consistent cricketer,” said McCullum. “He’s not that type of player.

“He’s put in that situation because he has a game which, when he gets going, he can win matches for England.”

A year later, Crawley picked the most crucial moment to…