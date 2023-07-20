The Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley’s 189 provides England lead over Australia in fourth Take a look at

Fourth LV= Insurance Ashes Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day two of five): Australia 317 (Labuschagne 51, Marsh 51; Woakes 5-62) England 384-4 (Crawley 189, Root 84, Moeen 54) England lead by 67 runs Scorecard

Zak Crawley’s astonishing 189 stunned Australia and kept England on course for an Ashes comeback on an exhilarating second day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Crawley cracked the highest score by an England batter in a home Ashes Test for 26 years to give the hosts the perfect chance of levelling the series at 2-2.

In a 182-ball stay, he crunched 21 fours and three sixes to help England to 384-4, a lead of 67.

Crawley shared a stand of 121 with Moeen Ali, who was superb in making 54 at number three, then a riotous double-century partnership with Joe Root, the former captain unlucky to fall for 84.

Though Crawley and Root were both bowled by deliveries that kept low, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes laid a platform to attack on Friday morning with an unbroken stand of 33.

On a perfect day…