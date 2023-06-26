The Ashes: Ash Gardner takes eight wickets as Australia beat England by 89 runs

Australia 473 & 257 (78.5 overs): Mooney 85; Ecclestone 5-63 England 463 & 178 (49 overs): Wyatt 54; Gardner 8-66 Australia won by 89 runs Scorecard

Australia beat England by 89 runs to win the one-off Ashes Test match and take a 4-0 points lead in the multi-format series.

Spinner Ash Gardner starred with 8-66 as England were bowled out for 178 before lunch on day five at Trent Bridge.

Gardner’s effort gave her an astonishing 12 wickets in the match after her four in England’s first innings.

Danni Wyatt top-scored with 54 before she was given out lbw to Gardner for Australia to wrap up the victory inside 21 overs on the final day.

England resumed on 116-5 after a late collapse on day four left them requiring another 152 to win.

Wyatt and nightwatcher Kate Cross added 25 for the sixth wicket before the latter was caught behind for 13 off Gardner, who took all five remaining wickets.

England then slumped from 151-6 to 178 all out as Wyatt struggled for support from England’s lower order.

Amy…