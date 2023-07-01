The Ashes: Australia prolong sequence lead over England with first T20 victory at Edgbaston

England 153-7 (20 overs): Dunkley 56 (49); Jonassen 3-25 Australia 154-6 (19.5 overs): Mooney 61* (47); Ecclestone 2-24 Australia won by four wickets Scorecard.

England’s Ashes hopes are hanging by a thread after Australia won the first T20 by four wickets and took a 6-0 points lead in the multi-format series.

Australia were cruising at 130-2 in pursuit of 154 but lost three wickets for 10 runs as England fought back at the death.

But opener Beth Mooney finished unbeaten on 61 as Australia edged home with just one ball to spare.

In front of an enthusiastic crowd of 19,527, England stuttered to 118-7 but were boosted by Amy Jones’ unbeaten 40 from 21 balls to post 153.

Opener Sophia Dunkley made 56 but spinner Jess Jonassen’s three wickets put the brakes on England’s middle order.

Debutant Danielle Gibson and Sophie Ecclestone fell in consecutive balls but Jones struck four fours and two sixes in her knock to give England hope.

Lauren Bell struck early to remove opposing skipper Alyssa…