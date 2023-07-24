The Ashes: Australian media response to retaining urn towards England

Stokes stands by decisions after Australia retain Ashes

A “hollow” Ashes success or a deserved triumph over “bellyaching” England?

Media outlets in Australia have been split over how to summarise their side’s retaining of the famous old urn, a triumph confirmed courtesy of two days of Manchester rain wiping out the Old Trafford Test as a soggy draw.

The best England can hope for is victory in the final Test at The Oval to draw the five-match series 2-2, but Australia’s status as current holders means they will remain in possession of the Ashes.

There was a modicum of sympathy for the old enemy in some quarters of the Australian media, but there were also those who took aim at England’s tactics, with the attacking ‘Bazball’ approach coming in for particular criticism.

‘Baz ball is not ending world hunger or reinventing the wheel’

Ben Horne’s column in the Herald Sun had little sympathy for England

Writing in the Herald Sun external-link , Ben Horne had little time for sympathy.

“It’s hard…