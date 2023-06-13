The Ashes: Ben Stokes on his captaincy, staff tradition and the problem of Australia

‘You’ve got to have fun’ – Stokes on England’s attitude going into Ashes

Few captains have triggered such a seismic shift in their team’s fortunes as Ben Stokes.

England had one win from 17 Tests when he took over in April 2022, but have since won 11 from 13.

Stokes, 32, has formed a remarkable partnership with head coach Brendon McCullum, and says making the game as “much fun as you can” has been key to the turnaround.

After home series wins against New Zealand and South Africa, a historic win in Pakistan and a 1-1 draw in New Zealand, it is the highly-anticipated Ashes that awaits.

Australia, themselves searching for a first series win in England since 2001, go into it as Test world champions after impressively beating India by 209 runs at The Oval.

Stokes spoke to BBC Test Match Special’s Isa Guha about his views on captaincy, team culture and the challenge of facing Australia.

‘Something that has always been in me’

Stokes was previously vice-captain under Joe Root, who led the side…