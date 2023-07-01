The Ashes: Edgbaston crowd gives hope and pleasure after cricket’s damning week

Women’s Ashes 2023: ICEC report needs to be a catalyst for change

For England, it may not have been the desired result, but it certainly had the desired effect.

There was an all-female groundstaff.

Between Isa Guha, Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Anya Shrubsole, commentating on BBC Two, there were 710 international wickets.

And England and Australia showed almost 20,000 people at Edgbaston what women’s cricket is about, with a penultimate-ball thriller that was just edged by the visitors.

In a week that saw the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) find that racism, sexism, classism and elitism are “widespread” in English and Welsh cricket, the first T20 of the women’s Ashes provided the game with some hope.

The report found that women are treated as “subordinate” to men at all levels of the sport.

To find positivity in the record crowd is not to undermine the findings.

It is to send a message, to show that women’s cricket is not going anywhere.

“I don’t think that it [the…