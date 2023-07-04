The Ashes: England assured earlier than must-win Ashes T20 at The Oval

Venue: The Oval Date: 5 July Time: 18:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live and the website and app, where there will be live text commentary and in-play video clips (UK only)

On paper, the equation for England going into the second Ashes T20 at The Oval is simple.

Win, or surrender the trophy at the earliest opportunity.

Alyssa Healy’s Australia hold a six-point advantage after winning the Test match, worth four points, and the first T20 at Edgbaston.

England now need to take nine points from a possible 10 in order to regain the Ashes.

It is a tough task against any side, let alone the current double world champions and Commonwealth Games winners.

“We’ve seen weirder things happen than that in cricket,” said spinner Sophie Ecclestone of England’s chances of overturning a 6-0 deficit.

“We’re up for the challenge – we know exactly what we need to do. We’re really not far away from them and that makes us confident going into the rest…